Harvey Leon Fulgham, Sr., 78 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on July 7, 2018 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Harvey was the son of the late Fenton Fulgham and Edna Vinson. Leon was born in Baltimore, MD on August 29, 1939. He joined the U.S. Army at an early age and later worked for the Department of Defense as a Maintenance Tech. He was an inspiration to all that knew him, very hard working, never met a stranger and a Godly man.

Leon was predeceased by his son, Donnell Fulgham. He is survived by his sons, Harvey L. Fulgham, Jr., Fenton Fulgham, II, Quintin Fulgham, Sr., and Vance Fulgham. Grandchildren, Natasha Fulgham, Danielle Fulgham, Monique Robertson, Shamarl King, Roxanne Desouza, Maurice Fulgham, Vanee Henderson, Quintin Fulgham, Jr., Sarah Fulgham, Neikeya Thomas, Leon Fulgham, Mia Fulgham, Aria Fulgham, Vance Fulgham, Jr., Jaden Fulgham, Jaren Fulgham and Jonathan Fulgham.

The family will be having a Memorial Service for Leon at a later date when he is inurned at Arlington National Cemetery on July 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Harvey’s name to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

