Man Charged with Seven Counts of Indecent Exposure and Drunk Driving in St. Mary’s County

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Deputy Beishline, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the California Walmart on Miramar Way.

Upon arriving at Walmart police first spoke with an adult female who advised she was placing a small child in her vehicle, and while she was trying to get the child situated, a male later identified as Jonathan Alexan Zelaya, 22, of Montgomery County, wearing a pink shirt and dark pants walked up to her and lift up his shirt and exposed his penis which he had over the waistline of his pants. She advised that his penis was partially erect at the time. The victim told Zelaya to get away from her, but he did not say anything. The victim said two people ran up to him causing him to run out of the area.

Police spoke with two other female victims who advised they were shopping at Walmart when the noticed Zelaya walking in the parking lot with his penis exposed, they advised he was walking up to women, getting their attention and once they reacted, he would quickly walk away. Both witnesses advised they could clearly see his penis out of his pants while he was walking around the parking lot. A male victim followed Zelaya to a white 2000 Ford Explorer and watched him leave the parking lot.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., police arrived back at the Walmart and spoke with two more female victims and a male victim who advised while in the parking lot, exited their vehicle and observed Zelaya exit his Explorer and walk towards them. Zelaya was still wearing the same pink shirt from earlier but now had on white shorts. Zelaya lifted his right short and exposed his penis to all of them while they were standing at the vehicle. Two male victims began yelling at Zelaya. Zelaya did not say anything and walked back to his Explorer, drove out of the parking lot.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack located Zelaya’s Explorer and initiated a traffic stop.

Zelaya was detained and multiple victims identified Zelaya in person, one victim also supplied police with a digital photograph of Zelaya that was taken as he entered his vehicle at the Walmart.

Zelaya was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Zelaya was charged with seven counts of indecent exposure by a Deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack charged Zelaya with drunk driving.

Zelaya went before a District Court Commissioner and an unsecured personal bond of $2,500 was posted. Zelaya was released pending further action by judicial authorities.

