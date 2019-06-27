Tidewater Pharmacy to Close in July, CVS Scheduled to Open

The following information was posted on the Tidewater Pharmacy Facebook page:

As many of you may have heard, Tidewater Pharmacy will be closing its doors mid-July. Please read below a letter from Wally Szot (Owner), Heather Pilkerton (Manager) & the entire staff of Tidewater Pharmacy:

To Our Wonderful & Loyal Customers:

It has been an honor and a privilege to have served our community for the past 46 years. Throughout our tenure, Tidewater Pharmacy has always strived to offer caring & reliable service to all of our customers. It is with heavy hearts that we will close our doors for business on July 12, 2019, at 12 noon.

Your pharmacy care shall continue as we entrust CVS Pharmacy to open in this location to serve you. The store will be closed over the weekend of July 13th & 14th for renovations. Opening day will be Monday, July 15, 2019, where you will be greeted by many of the same friendly faces that you have come to know and trust over the years.

Patient prescription files will be securely and confidentially transferred to CVS Pharmacy at this location. The phone numbers will remain the same: 301-884-4646, 301-274-4673 and 301-870-8524. The fax number will remain the same as well: 301-884-7329.

Again, thank you for your patronage and support over the years. We wish you all the very best of health and well-being.

