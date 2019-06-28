Lexington Park Man Charged with Assault, Rape and False Imprisonment

On Monday, June 24, 2019 an adult female victim responded.to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim advised she was sexually assaulted by Joseph Cephaus Harrod, 57, of Lexington Park. The victim had known Harrod prior to the assault.

According to court documents, the victim told police that the day before at around 6:30 a.m., she was sleeping on a couch when she was awoken by Joseph Harrod unbuttoning her pants. The victim told Harrod she did not want to have any type of sexual contact with him. Harrod responded by stating ”this is mine, you don’t tell me what to do”. Despite her protests, Harrod preceded to pull her pants down and then sexually assaulted the victim. During the incident, the victim said she told Harrod to stop several times, but he refused, stating “I am not going to stop till I am done”.

After the assault, the victim attempted to leave the residence so she could report the incident to the authorities, but she was unable to leave the residence, claiming she told Harrod she was leaving at which time he blocked the door with his body while telling her she wasn’t leaving. Later that evening, the victim locked herself in a bedroom, and Harrod picked the lock on the door and walked into the bedroom. The victim was asleep on the floor at the time. The victim again told Harrod that she did not want to have any type of sexual contact with Harrod. Again, Harrod ignored the victim’s request and sexually assaulted the victim again.

Police said that while speaking with the victim, she expressed great concern for her safety and explained she has been assaulted in the past by Harrod and is fearful he will assault her after finding out about her allegations.

Later that evening, police responded to the residence and made contact with Joseph Harrod, and during the conversation, he admitted to engaging in two separate sex acts with the victim, and according to Harrod, he knew this would “piss” the victim off and he did it out of spite.

Harrod was arrested and taken to the St. Mary’s County Rehabilitation and Detention Center and was charged with the following:

Rape Second Degree

Sex Offence 4th Degree (2 counts)

Assault Second Degree (2 counts)

False Imprisonment



