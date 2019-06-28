State Police Say Barricade Incident in Calvert County Ends Peacefully

UPDATE: The barricade incident in Calvert County has ended peacefully with the suspect in police custody.

The suspect is not being identified at this time. He faces charges pending consultation with the Calvert County State’s Attorney. He was transported from the scene to Calvert Memorial Hospital for precautionary reasons.

Today at 11:30 a.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack and deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a home in the 9400-block of Seabreeze Court in North Beach. A man, later identified as the suspect, appeared at a window and displayed what appeared to be a rifle. He refused to come out.

A perimeter was immediately established and the scene safely contained while police attempted to make contact with the man and ensure his safety. Police believe he was the only occupant in the home at the time of the incident.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect exited the home and was taken into police custody without incident. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Calvert County State’s Attorney.

Maryland State Police from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the scene along with personnel from the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E. Team), the Maryland State Police Crisis Negotiation Team, and Aviation Command, Sheriff deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist along with their Special Operations Team. North Beach Fire Department personnel also assisted at the scene.

The investigation continues…

6/27/2019 @ 8:05 p.m.: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a barricade in Calvert County.

Troopers responded to a home in the 9400-block of Sea Breeze Court in North Beach to check the welfare of a man reported by a friend to be despondent. When troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrrack and deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived at about 11:30 a.m. today, the man appeared at a window with what appeared to be a rifle and refused to come outside.

Police and deputies are on the scene and are attempting to talk with him and ensure he is okay. No shots have been fired and no injuries reported.

It is not believed anyone else is in the house with the man. A perimeter has been established and the scene is safely contained. Residents of the Burnt Oaks neighborhood have been evacuated until the scene has been cleared.

The investigation continues…

