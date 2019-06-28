Sheriff’s Office and State Police to Conduct Saturation Patrols Throughout Calvert County

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, will be conducting saturation patrols throughout Calvert County on Saturday, June 29, 2019, and Saturday, July 6, 2019.

This traffic safety initiative is an effort to crack down on impaired drivers and those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Law enforcement officers will also be checking for other traffic infractions.

The Sheriff’s Office recognizes that advance notification of saturation patrols gives drivers the opportunity to make better decisions and helps to prevent and deter impaired driving.

Maryland has a zero tolerance law which means that individuals under the age of 21 are subject to arrest and license suspension or revocation for any amount of alcohol in their blood. For those of legal drinking age, Maryland’s alcohol limit is .08, which can be caused by consuming as little as one drink over a one-hour period.

If you plan on drinking, make arrangements or invite a designated sober driver to come along or use a rideshare program.

Sheriff Mike Evans and the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office wish you a safe and Happy 4th of July holiday.