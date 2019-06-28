Missing Person: St. Mary’s County – 26-Year-Old Female

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the location of Kacey Grace Medeiros, 26 of St. Inigoes.

Medeiros is a white female with black hair and brown eyes, 5’ 5” tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Medeiros’ location is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.

