Missing Person: St. Mary’s County – 26-Year-Old Female
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the location of Kacey Grace Medeiros, 26 of St. Inigoes.
Medeiros is a white female with black hair and brown eyes, 5’ 5” tall and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information about Medeiros’ location is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.
