Stove Fire at Stoney’s Seafood House Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters

On Friday, June 28, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Bay District, Callaway, Seventh District, and Calvert responded to 24580 Clarkes Landing Lane at the Stoney’s Seafood House for the reported structure fire.

Dispatch advised the single 9-1-1 caller was the manager and reported an active stove fire in the kitchen with black smoke throughout the restaurant and they were actively trying to evacuate the building.

Crews arrived on scene to find nothing evident from outside the structure and upon further investigation, firefighters found a gas stove on fire with minor extension to the walls.

All units returned to service after approximately 45 minutes.

