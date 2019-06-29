UPDATE: Waldorf Woman Failed to Slow for Stopped Traffic in Crash That Killed Two-Year-Old Girl

6/29/2019 @ 2:35 p.m.: As the investigation continues into the fatal crash yesterday afternoon on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, investigators are providing an update with the identifications of those involved.

The deceased victim is identified as Leelete Andargie, 2, of Oxon Hill, She was transported from the scene by the Prince George’s County Fire Department to Children’s National pediatric hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation has determined Leelete Andargie was restrained in a forward-facing child safety seat, in a 2017 Toyota Camry, driven by her father, Assegid A. Damena, 46, of Oxon Hill. Also in the vehicle in the right front seat was her mother, Sisaynesh B. Abetew, 33, of Oxon Hill, and her sister, Meklit Andargie, 5, of Oxon Hill, who was in a child booster seat in the right rear passenger seat. Meklit Andargie was transported to the Children’s National pediatric hospital for treatment of injuries.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. They were a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Nicole L. Williams, 37, of Waldorf, and a Cadillac CTS, driven by Ronald J. Berry, 53, of Temple Hills. Both Williams and Berry refused medical treatment at the scene.

Just after 5:30 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway near Maryland Route 5 (Branch Avenue). Upon arrival, troopers found a three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries. Prince George’s County Fire Department personnel responded to care for the injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates the Chevrolet Malibu driven by Williams was traveling northbound on I-495 when the driver failed to slow for stopped traffic and struck the rear of the Toyota Camry. The Camry, in turn, struck the rear of the Cadillac sedan driven by Berry. Heavy rain was reportedly occurring at the time of the crash, due to thunderstorms moving through the area.

All lanes of the outer loop were closed for several hours while Maryland State Police CRASH Team personnel reconstructed the collision. MDOT State Highway Administration CHART personnel also responded to assist with detouring traffic around the scene.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and charges are pending. Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash. The Maryland State Police remind motorists to always buckle up and to maintain a safe following distance from vehicles in front.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.



