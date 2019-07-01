One Injured After Single Vehicle Roll Over in Callaway

On Sunday, June 30, 2019, at approximately 7:15 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Weis on Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one overturned.
Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway on its roof, with all occupants out of the vehicle.
One patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
It is unknown if any other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
how in TF…bet that tire end up in a used tire shop…belts all ripped and everything.
im gonna take my ford to the old town roadddd im gonna riiide til the tire fall off.
That’ll buff out
And folks wonder why their I insurance is so high… because y’all some bad drivers!