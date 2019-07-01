VIDEO: Two Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes into SUV on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park

July 1, 2019

On Sunday, June 30, 2019, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision.

Two patients from the SUV hit by the drunk driver were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office conducted field sobriety testing on the driver of the passenger car, and he was placed under arrest on the scene.




3 Responses to VIDEO: Two Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes into SUV on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park

  1. Anonymous on July 1, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Drunk and driving at 8 PM.

    What a waste of oxygen

  2. Hammer Time on July 1, 2019 at 10:52 am

    Illegally operating his ‘historically tagged’ car as well!

  3. Anonymous on July 1, 2019 at 11:17 am

    They weren’t injuried just looking to get money after being hit by a drunk driver, truck is barely damaged

