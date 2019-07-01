UPDATE: Man Arrested After Short Manhunt in Town Creek

On June 30, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22900 block of Town Creek Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Investigation determined a Ford truck being operated by Zachary Allan Kiger, 30 of no fixed address, had been involved in a single vehicle accident, causing damage to property.

A witness advised the operator exited the vehicle, made suicidal statements and indicated he was in possession of a firearm. A perimeter was immediately established by officers on scene and nearby residents were contacted via “CodeRED” and advised of the situation. “CodeRED” is an emergency notification system that delivers a recorded message to affected areas.

Kiger was located in the area shortly after the incident and taken into custody. Located in Kiger’s pocket was a CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Kiger was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. Located in the bed of the truck Kiger was operating was a black powder revolver.

Kiger was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment and once released he was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

Driving Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

Failure to Return and Remain at Scene of an Accident Involving Property Damage

Person Driving Motor Vehicle on Highway or Public Property on Suspended License and Privilege

Kiger is currently incarcerated at the detention center on a no bond status.



On Sunday, June 30, 2019, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Town Creek Drive and Woodlawn Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a driver armed with a handgun.

Police arrived on scene to find a Ford pick-up truck off the roadway and in the front yard of a residence after crashing into a utility trailer in the driveway, with reports of the driver fleeing the scene, and it was unclear at the time if he was armed.

Units searched for the driver for approximately one hour and 40 minutes with the assistance from Trooper 7 helicopter, from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

The male driver of the vehicle was located a short distance from the collision and taken into custody.

Updates will be provided when they become available.