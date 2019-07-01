Wayne Jeffery “Jeff” Farrington, 54, of Waldorf, MD passed away Monday, June 17th, 2019, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

He was born on June 15, 1965 in Prince George’s County, MD to the late Billy Duane Farrington and Mary Ann Windsor.

Jeff married the love of his life and best friend, Caroline B. Farrington on February 25, 2011, in LaPlata, Maryland gifted with not only his beloved wife, but three (3) spirited, fun and intelligent children. They were happily married for over 8 (eight) years and were proud of the close and devoted family they shared.

Jeff loved to spend time with his wife and children at the beach. His favorite place to relax, unwind and rejuvenate was at Duncan’s Camp Ground. He loved to go camping with his wife and would spend his days either by the lake, pond or just sitting in his lawn chair embracing the outdoors. He found great happiness on the bank or shore with a fishing pole in one hand and a beer in the other. Jeff enjoyed hunting in his youth but as he grew older he would rather watch the animals in their natural habitat and leave the woods and the creatures for the next hunter.

To know Jeff was to love the happy-go-lucky, friendly, exuberant and infectiously joyful man. The sound of his contagious giggle will be remembered and missed for many years. He was a true hero to his family and a friend to all. He will be missed by everyone; a better man could not have been called home.

Jeff worked as a Forklift Operator and enjoyed having the privilege to spend his career living out most little boy’s fantasy of working with heavy equipment. He worked hard to support his family and give them the best life.

He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family. Their loss is heartbreaking, but they take comfort in knowing he was greeted on the other side by his beloved fur-children, Zeus and Miss Daisy.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Caroline B. Farrington of Waldorf, MD; children, Toni Buoy of Waldorf, MD, Wayne Buoy of Springfield, VA and James Buoy of Holloman Air Force Base, NM and six (6) grandchildren, Seth Hackley, Thomas Hackley, Kaelyn Buoy, Logan Buoy, Eryn Buoy and Camryn Buoy. Jeff is also survived by his brother, Phillip Farrington. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and two fur-puppies, Zeus and Miss Daisy.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family made be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements are being made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.