Susan “Sue” Davis Wineland, a long-time resident of La Plata, Maryland, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019, surrounded by her family and dedicated caregiver.

Born March 27, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland, Sue was the daughter of the late Orville Warren Davis and Alberta Clause Davis. The family relocated to La Plata when Sue was 3 years old and she remained a proud resident for the rest of her life.

Sue attended La Plata High School and was the Valedictorian of her graduating class in 1963. She went on to attend the University of Maryland. Sue worked for the Charles County Public School System as an elementary school teacher as well as for the Charles County Parks and Recreation Department. Before retiring, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Times Crescent and Newspaper Printers.

Married to her beloved husband of 53 years, Charles “Chuck” Wineland, Sue was a devoted and proud wife, mother, aunt, sister, mother-in-law, and perhaps most especially, grandmother.

Sue enjoyed being active in her community and volunteered often for many charities. She was giving of her time and talents as well as helping to coordinate the annual “Mardi Gras” fundraising event for the Civista Health Foundation. In her later years, she spent her time watching American Idol, The Voice, America’s Got Talent, and any other show that allowed her to see the beauty and good in everyone as she always did.

Together with Chuck, they spent part of their time in their home in Orlando, Florida to be near son Todd, daughter-in-law and twin grandsons. She will always be remembered as a fun, hands-on loving grandma, affectionately known simply as “Nini”.

Sue is survived by her husband, Charles Wineland; her only child, Todd (Stephanie) of Orlando; grandsons, Evan and Bailey; brother, Orville Davis Jr. of La Plata; nieces, Christa Kuhl and Laurie (Drew) Taylor; nephews, Michael (Katie) Davis and Steven Davis. She leaves behind several grand nieces and nephews.

Visitation on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11AM at La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Charles Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memory donation in Sue’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.act.alz.org