Father Robert Schindler passed away on June 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 17, 1929 in Hollywood, Maryland. He was the son of Jacob C. Schindler and Eve Mae Goodwin. His parents have predeceased him, likewise his two brothers, William C. and Edward W. and his two sisters, Dorothy Virginia and Ethel Marie Hewitt of Tampa.

He is survived by two sisters, Sister Carrie Schindler, who is a mission helper of the Sacred Heart and resides in Towson, Maryland, and Mary O. Mandzak of Washington, D.C.

Father was ordained as a Trappist Priest on May 8, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky. He helped found the New Trappist Monastery at Vina, California in 1955. In 1957, he joined the Monterey-Fresno Diocese in California and was stationed in Fresno, Porterville, and Monterey. In 1967, Father followed the invitation of Pope John XXIII and volunteered to go to Mexico where he served in the Diocese of Campeche until 1993. He was Pastor of Lerma and then Hopelchen. In 1993, he came to Florida because of health reasons and worked as a Chaplain at the Veterans Hospital until July 1, 2002. He also helped out at St. Paul’s in Tampa, St. Clement’s in Plant City and St. Lawrence in Tampa. Upon retirement from the V.A. Hospital, he did Chaplain’s work at the Orient and Faulkenberg County Jails. He also served at John Knox Village and the University Village Nursing Home. He also was Chaplain to the 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus Assemblies: First at the Father William Tyrrell and then the St. Michael Archangel. He had resided at John Knox Village since 1994.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD with Father Raymond Schmidt officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.