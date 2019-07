Mother Vera Silver, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2019. Mother will be honored, Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at Bible Way Temple, 1100 New Jersey Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD

