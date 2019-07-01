Peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, David Edward Jones, Jr. , went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving daughter, Nicole L. Jones; devoted parents, David E., Sr. and Mary Jones; sister, Marian Irby; grandson, Donald A. Spriggs, III , his best friend, Monica Bumbray and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael W. Jones, Sr. Visitation on Tuesday, July 2, from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at The Greater First Baptist Church located at 2701 13th Street NW, in Washington D.C. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Bladensburg, MD.
