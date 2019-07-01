UPDATE: Charges Pending In Hit and Run Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Anne Arundel County

UPDATE: Following family notification, Maryland State Police are identifying the victim killed in a hit and run crash while repairing a passenger bus on Rt. 295 yesterday.

The victim is identified as Stuart A. R. Johnson, Jr., 41, of Baltimore, Md. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved is identified as Brittany L. Walton, 23, of Hanover, Md. Walton was arrested last night after it was determined she was wanted on warrants from Baltimore City charging her with fourth degree burglary and animal cruelty. Charges related to the hit and run fatal are pending.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack were dispatched to a reported crash on northbound Rt. 295, north of Rt. 100. Troopers found a commercial passenger bus on the right shoulder of the highway.

The preliminary investigation indicates the passenger bus had previously become disabled due to a flat tire and was parked on the shoulder. Passengers on the bus had already been transferred to another bus and continued on their trip.

Troopers determined the victim was employed by a roadside assistance company that was contacted to change the tire on the bus. The victim was in the process of changing the tire on the bus and was struck by a passing vehicle, later determined to be a 2015 Lexus, driven by Walton. The striking vehicle did not stop and continued on from the scene.

Fortunately, a witness followed the suspected hit and run vehicle, while providing information to police. The vehicle became disabled along northbound Rt. 295 at I-195 and the driver fled on foot. She was apprehended in the woods off I-195 by police officers assisting from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the Anne Arundel County Police Department and troopers.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team investigation is continuing. Consultation will be made with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges related to this fatal crash.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, June 30, 2019, troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack were dispatched to a reported crash on northbound Rt. 295, north of Rt. 100. Troopers found a commercial passenger bus on the right shoulder of the highway.

