Initiative in Charles County Yields Nine DUI Arrests and Two Drug Violations

On Friday, June 28th, 2019, from 11:45 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack in conjunction with the Charles County Sheriffs Office and La Plata Town Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol on Route 301 at Jefferson Farm Place, in Waldorf.

During the operation, a total of 803 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint and an additional 30 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations in the Waldorf area.

Nine impaired drivers were removed from Charles County roads during the operation.

Two additional arrests were made for drug violations.

The deterrent of both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug-related crashes. The Maryland State Police want to remind all citizens and motorists if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, plan on having a sober designated driver. The Maryland State Police encourages everyone to obey all traffic laws which results in Maryland roads and highways safer for all travelers.

