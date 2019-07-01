VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to Large Building Fire in Leonardtown

On Monday, July 1, 2019, at approximately 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown, for the reported commercial structure fire behind the Leonardtown Volunteer Firehouse.

Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story building completely engulfed in flames.

As of 1:30 p.m., no injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided soon with photos and videos.

Photos and videos courtesy of FF R. Jones.



