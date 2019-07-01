VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to Large Building Fire in Leonardtown

On Monday, July 1, 2019, at approximately 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown, for the reported commercial structure fire behind the Leonardtown Volunteer Firehouse.
Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story building completely engulfed in flames.
As of 1:30 p.m., no injuries have been reported.
Updates will be provided soon with photos and videos.
Photos and videos courtesy of FF R. Jones.
How does it get that far if it’s right behind fire house. Just thinking outloud