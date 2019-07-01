UPDATE: State Fire Marshals Office Investigating Commercial Building Fire in Leonardtown

UPDATE 7/2/2019: On Monday, July 1, 2019, at approximately 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to 22715 Duke Street, in Leonardtown, for the report of a building fire.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find the building completely engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
Over 35 firefighters responded and had the fire under control in 45 minutes.
The vacant two-story commercial building was owned by Roy Dooley and was previously occupied by Dooley’s Furniture.
The estimated monetary loss to the structure and contents was listed at $215,000 in a Fire Marshals report.
The fire started at the rear of the building.
The building was completely destroyed as a result of the fire and there were no injuries.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact the State Fire Marshals Office, Southern Region at 443-550-6834.
It’s a volunteer fire department. Even if there’s someone there, they don’t sit around looking out the windows.
What were they storing in there, jet fuel?!
Jet fuel is actually not much different than kerosene.
I bet they had a lot of insurance on it. Smoke that black indicates fuel added . Possible diesel
Or the tar from the roof burning off
You haven’t seen many structural fires, have you. It was a ‘flat top’ roof…lots of tar and other flat top roofing products. SMH
Regulations driven by liability insurance – they have to have a call via the 911 call center before they can respond
They are not paid firefighters and have real jobs! Why don’t you volunteer!
Thank goodness that building was abandoned
I have to wonder if those of you criticizing the VOLUNTEERS could have done a better job?
I doubt it. I know I couldn’t do the work that these firefighters VOLUNTEER to do.
I’m just glad to read that there were no injuries.
And thank you to all who VOLUNTEER to do this kind of work.
volunteers still have to be COMPETENT and available!!!!
We were there when the first first started. Must have been excellerants. Went fast and hot.
Volunteer firefighters are often more effective, efficient, and knowledgeable than career firefighters. I am thankful for St. Mary’s County Volunteers.