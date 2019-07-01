UPDATE: State Fire Marshals Office Investigating Commercial Building Fire in Leonardtown

UPDATE 7/2/2019: On Monday, July 1, 2019, at approximately 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to 22715 Duke Street, in Leonardtown, for the report of a building fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the building completely engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

Over 35 firefighters responded and had the fire under control in 45 minutes.

The vacant two-story commercial building was owned by Roy Dooley and was previously occupied by Dooley’s Furniture.

The estimated monetary loss to the structure and contents was listed at $215,000 in a Fire Marshals report.

The fire started at the rear of the building.

The building was completely destroyed as a result of the fire and there were no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact the State Fire Marshals Office, Southern Region at 443-550-6834.

