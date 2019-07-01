UPDATE: State Fire Marshals Office Investigating Commercial Building Fire in Leonardtown

July 1, 2019

UPDATE 7/2/2019: On Monday, July 1, 2019, at approximately 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to 22715 Duke Street, in Leonardtown, for the report of a building fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the building completely engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

Over 35 firefighters responded and had the fire under control in 45 minutes.

The vacant two-story commercial building was owned by Roy Dooley and was previously occupied by Dooley’s Furniture.

The estimated monetary loss to the structure and contents was listed at $215,000 in a Fire Marshals report.

The fire started at the rear of the building.

The building was completely destroyed as a result of the fire and there were no injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact the State Fire Marshals Office, Southern Region at 443-550-6834.

7/1/2019: On Monday, July 1, 2019, at approximately 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown, for the reported commercial structure fire behind the Leonardtown Volunteer Firehouse.

Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story building completely engulfed in flames.

As of 1:30 p.m., no injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided soon with photos and videos.

Photos and videos courtesy of FF R. Jones.



  1. Anonymous on July 1, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    How does it get that far if it’s right behind fire house. Just thinking outloud

    • Smokey Joe on July 1, 2019 at 3:11 pm

      It started with a loud BOOM

      • Drama Mama on July 2, 2019 at 6:17 am

        I could feel it all the way in Scotland!!

    • Anonymous on July 1, 2019 at 7:19 pm

      Because they’re not real firefighters. They’re hobbyists and theyre not there immediately when called upon.

      • Stop the inappropriate slander on July 2, 2019 at 7:00 am

        You are a total and complete idiot. Shut up and volunteer if you are brave enough to see the truth. Not real firefighters really… put your money where you mouth is and join… are you brave enough???

      • Anonymous on July 2, 2019 at 7:27 am

        Keyboard warrior talking out his backside and trolling for comments. Considering his thoughts originated in the same place we can all just move along.

      • Anonymous on July 2, 2019 at 8:25 am

        Dear Anonymous…You chicken s–t nut less wonder. Drop what your doing instantly, put your life on hold, and go risk your life just for a day before you open your mouth.

      • Seriously? on July 2, 2019 at 10:35 am

        Really? Not real firefighters? Please, give me a definition of a REAL firefighter. I’m curious to know what your definition is.

    • Former SMC FF/EMT on July 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      Because ‘concerned citizens’ like yourself refuse to pay any increase in taxes to fund a proper fire and rescue service like most of our neighbors to the north have. It’s easy to point blame on the Internet, ain’t it?

      • Wiggy on July 2, 2019 at 6:15 am

        It’s hard to agree when the departments are asking for a tax increase when I see each department getting rid of $250,000 rigs that are still serviceable so they can one up the “nut house” or the “fightin’ 4th.”

        • NotADecoy on July 2, 2019 at 10:32 am

          Word! It’s all about the parades and colorful T-shirt’s! Bunch of worthless tax dollar wasting wannabes!

      • frank on July 2, 2019 at 10:05 am

        we pay more than enough taxes!!!!! get rid of leadership that does nothing

    • Lori on July 2, 2019 at 8:24 am

      You’d be amazed at how fast a fire can spread, especially depending on if there are any chemicals or flammable objects that help spread the fire faster.. Doesn’t matter if the fire is behind the fire house, or streets away..

  2. bobaloo on July 1, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Hey! I commented first!

    • bobaloo on July 1, 2019 at 3:09 pm

      Guess I didn’t. :-(

      • Boonk on July 2, 2019 at 11:13 am

        Wow, what a fail.

  3. Noleggio Autobus on July 1, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    It’s a volunteer fire department. Even if there’s someone there, they don’t sit around looking out the windows.

  4. MikeInMorganza on July 1, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Holy moly, now THATS a fawr!

    • Joe on July 2, 2019 at 9:59 am

      LOLOLOL Mike! Well done :)

  5. The Dude... on July 1, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    What were they storing in there, jet fuel?!

    • Jet engine mechanic on July 2, 2019 at 11:51 am

      Jet fuel is actually not much different than kerosene.

  6. Pat on July 1, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    I bet you the old guy that must have once owned the building that still goes their and was burning behind the building live I’ve seen him do befor and set the whole place on fire

    • Anonymous on July 2, 2019 at 12:18 am

      My thought exactly! Almost like hes been trying to burn it down for years…..

  7. Anonymous on July 1, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    I bet they had a lot of insurance on it. Smoke that black indicates fuel added . Possible diesel

    • Anonymous on July 2, 2019 at 11:08 am

      Or the tar from the roof burning off

    • You don't know Jack on July 2, 2019 at 11:56 am

      You haven’t seen many structural fires, have you. It was a ‘flat top’ roof…lots of tar and other flat top roofing products. SMH

  8. Pat on July 1, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    The old guy was burning tires back their about a month ago black smoke rolling from the back of the place and the fire department didn’t even both to go have a look you couldn’t have missed all the smoke the fire men hang out at the garage bay with it open all the time and it faces right torwds the place that caught fire

    • Anonymous on July 2, 2019 at 7:24 am

      Regulations driven by liability insurance – they have to have a call via the 911 call center before they can respond

  9. Pat on July 1, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    Must ben to busy washing their personal trucks agin

    • Anonymous on July 2, 2019 at 8:51 am

      They are not paid firefighters and have real jobs! Why don’t you volunteer!

  10. Anonymous on July 1, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    I bet by August they will start building something on that sight

  11. HaHaHa on July 1, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    meth lab?

  12. Anonymous on July 1, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Thank goodness that building was abandoned

  13. Pat on July 1, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Bet the old man was burning stuff behind the building agin and caught the whole place on fire

    • Wiggy on July 2, 2019 at 6:16 am

      One more time Pat. Do ya feel better now?!?! Holy Jesus you old people need to realize your comments go through a moderation process before being posted.

  14. Anonymous on July 2, 2019 at 5:27 am

    I have to wonder if those of you criticizing the VOLUNTEERS could have done a better job?
    I doubt it. I know I couldn’t do the work that these firefighters VOLUNTEER to do.

    I’m just glad to read that there were no injuries.
    And thank you to all who VOLUNTEER to do this kind of work.

    • frank on July 2, 2019 at 10:06 am

      volunteers still have to be COMPETENT and available!!!!

  15. Babygirls Mom on July 2, 2019 at 8:44 am

    Hmmm..now SOF Market has plenty of parking.

  16. Jim markee on July 2, 2019 at 10:53 am

    We were there when the first first started. Must have been excellerants. Went fast and hot.

  17. Anonymous on July 2, 2019 at 11:54 am

    Volunteer firefighters are often more effective, efficient, and knowledgeable than career firefighters. I am thankful for St. Mary’s County Volunteers.

