Police in Calvert Currently Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident in Lusby

On Sunday, June 30, 2019, at approximately 11:22 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team were dispatched to Rousby Hall Road and River View Drive in Lusby, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation, revealed a 2013 Hyundai Tucson being operated by Mary Smith, 91 of Lusby, MD was attempting to make a left turn from Rousby Hall Road onto River View Drive. A 2013 Toyota Prius was being operated by Jessica Wolfrey, 31 of Hanahan, SC who was traveling northbound on Rousby Hall Road. As the Hyundai was making the turn, the driver failed to yield the right of way to the Toyota. The Toyota struck the Hyundai on the passenger side causing the vehicle to leave roadway and roll onto its side.

Smith was transported to Prince Georges Hospital Center by Maryland State Police Medevac where she is listed in stable condition.

Wolfrey was transported to Calvert Health by ambulance with minor injuries. A passenger in the Toyota, Scott Wolfrey, 31 of Hanahan, SC, refused medical treatment at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Smith’s failure to yield the right of way contributed to this crash.

This crash remains under is under investigation. Anyone with additional information in regards to the collision is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or e-mail Sgt. T. Phelps at thomas.phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.