Elderly Man Trapped in Well Rescued and Transported to Trauma Center

On Monday, July 1, 2019, at approximately 9:20 a.m., fire, and rescue personnel responded to 1950 Scientists Cliffs Road in Port Republic, for the report of a person who fell in a well.

Dispatchers advised units that a resident of Scientist Cliffs was walking along Scientist Cliffs Road and heard a faint call for help coming from an unknown location. After a brief period of time, it was discovered that an elderly male had fallen into an old well shaft located just off the roadway and had been down there for an unknown period of time.

The Confined Space Technical Rescue Assignment was dispatched bringing units from St. Leonard, Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, and Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Departments to the scene

Units arrived and confirmed that there was an elderly male approximately 15-20 feet down in a brick well shaft. The patient displayed obvious signs of injuries, along with being epileptic and diabetic.

Firefighters were able to hoist the patient out of the well, and he was and airlifted to a local trauma center by a helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

