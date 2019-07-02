Wanted – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – James Michael Bonds Jr.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James Michael Bonds Jr., 47 of Lexington Park.
Bonds violated the terms of his pre-trial release on June 24, 2019, while awaiting his court date for violating probation on a DWI charge.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bonds is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. *1953 or email austin.schultz@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Ask his brother Steve..
Violated terms of his pretrial release?????
Imagine that!!!!
Has this ever happened before?
Surely not.
Looks like he was ‘shaken AND stirred’…