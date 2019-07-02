Wanted – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – James Michael Bonds Jr.

July 2, 2019
James Michael Bonds Jr., 47 of Lexington Park

James Michael Bonds Jr., 47 of Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James Michael Bonds Jr., 47 of Lexington Park.

Bonds violated the terms of his pre-trial release on June 24, 2019, while awaiting his court date for violating probation on a DWI charge.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bonds is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. *1953 or email austin.schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

James Michael Bonds Jr., 47 of Lexington Park

James Michael Bonds Jr., 47 of Lexington Park

James Michael Bonds Jr., 47 of Lexington Park

James Michael Bonds Jr., 47 of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on July 2, 2019 at 11:07 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Wanted – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – James Michael Bonds Jr.

  1. Fred Barry on July 2, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Ask his brother Steve..

    Reply
  2. You MUST be mistaken.... on July 2, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Violated terms of his pretrial release?????

    Imagine that!!!!

    Has this ever happened before?

    Surely not.

    Reply
  3. See what I did on July 2, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Looks like he was ‘shaken AND stirred’…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.