Wanted – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – James Michael Bonds Jr.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James Michael Bonds Jr., 47 of Lexington Park.

Bonds violated the terms of his pre-trial release on June 24, 2019, while awaiting his court date for violating probation on a DWI charge.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bonds is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. *1953 or email austin.schultz@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

