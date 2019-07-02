Independence Day Holiday Means Extra Safety Efforts Across The State Of Maryland

With extra traffic expected in the days before and after the Fourth of July which falls on a Thursday this year making a four-day weekend for some, additional Maryland state troopers will be on patrol, using a variety of initiatives to keep traffic moving, respond quickly to highway incidents and take appropriate enforcement action when violations are observed that threaten the safety of travelers.

Beginning today, troopers from each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks will focus enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often contribute to highway tragedies. Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack patrol I-95 from north of Baltimore to the Delaware line. They will focus on distracted driving and minimizing delays caused by crashes and traffic violations. Troopers will also be working high visibility patrols and assisting travelers moving through the state.

Troopers from the Golden Ring, North East, Westminster and Bel Air barracks will all be conducting DUI saturation patrols in their counties. Increased patrols will begin mid-week and continue through the Fourth of July and until Sunday July 7.

The Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland and McHenry barracks are deploying extra troopers along I-70 and I-68, with the largest number of troopers working during the peak travel times. Troopers working other interstates will focus on keeping traffic moving and assisting motorists who need help.

Troopers on the Eastern Shore will be directing their heaviest enforcement to Rt. 50 and Rt. 13. Impaired driving and speed enforcement will be priorities. Drivers, especially those headed to the shore, are urged to be on constant alert for pedestrians. Pedestrians are reminded to use crosswalks, obey traffic control devices and dress for visibility.

Troopers from the Rockville, Forestville and College Park barracks will have increased patrols on U.S. Rt. 301, I-495, I-95 and I-270. In addition, all three barracks be conducting DUI saturation patrols in their counties.

In addition to working enforcement in cooperation with local police departments, troopers will be working closely with personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. SHA provides significant help arranging detours at crash sites and conducting courtesy patrols to assist motorists.

Drivers can check travel conditions and delays before traveling. SHA provides up-to-date traffic and road conditions at roads.maryland.gov, or chart.state.md.us. Traffic conditions are also available at md511.org, or by safely dialing 511 on your cell phone.

Troopers are urging travelers not to drive distracted and to make traffic safety their first priority whenever they are behind the wheel. Help us keep Maryland highways safe throughout this upcoming Fourth of July.

