Hollywood Woman Arrested for Assault

On June 27, 2019, Cpl. Rozier Steinbach of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23800 block of McIntosh Road in Hollywood for the report of a disturbance.

The male adult victim advised that he and Barbara Marie Adams, 35, of Hollywood, were in an argument. The victim said Adams scratched and struck him after the argument escalated, leaving visible injuries.

Adams was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where she was charged with Second-Degree Assault.

