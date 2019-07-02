Hollywood Woman Arrested for Assault

On June 27, 2019, Cpl. Rozier Steinbach of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23800 block of McIntosh Road in Hollywood for the report of a disturbance.
The male adult victim advised that he and Barbara Marie Adams, 35, of Hollywood, were in an argument. The victim said Adams scratched and struck him after the argument escalated, leaving visible injuries.
Adams was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where she was charged with Second-Degree Assault.
She won’t get more then a slap on the hand. If the roles were reversed he would serve time. Unfortunately equality for woman only applies to the good, not the bad and the ugly.
Almost guarantee Chris deserved it.
That’s Awesome!!!! Getcha Some!!!
“Like, huh huh huh, hey baby, uh, I mean, Barbie, huh huh”
“Yeah, heh, heh, like hey barbie, heh”