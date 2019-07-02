Armed Robbers Picked up at Own Home Before Robbing Cab Driver at Gunpoint

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies spoke with a taxi cab driver who advised that two males were picked up from a residence on Drayden Road, in Drayden and driven to the Columbia Commons subdivision, in Lexington Park. Once in the area, the males told the driver to take them to Liberty Street. Before the robbery, the driver watched the two males exit the residence on Drayden Road. Court documents list Rice’s address as the same residence both males exited before the robbery.

Once there, the males exited the cab and claimed they needed to get money from their mother, who was nearby. The males then told the driver they only had a $100 and would need change. When the victim explained he did not have enough change to break the $100 bill, one of the males produced what the victim described as an Uzi-style handgun and demanded the victim’s money, and said they would shoot him. One male then forcibly removed $30 in cash from the victim, and the males fled on foot.

The victim was shown a lineup where he positively identified Anthony Albern Rice Jr., 18 of Drayden, and Kyjuan Tyrese Bush, 17 of Lexington Park, as the males who robbed him.

When interviewed by detectives, Rice admitted to being part of the robbery.

Anthony Albern Rice Jr., 18 of Drayden, was charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

First-Degree Assault

Loaded Handgun on Person

Firearm Use in Violent Crime

Second-Degree Assault.

Bush was identified by the victim as the one who had the handgun in the robbery.

Kyjuan Tyrese Bush, 17 of Lexington Park, was charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

First-Degree Assault

Loaded Handgun on Person

Firearm Use in Violent Crime

Fourth-Degree Burglary of a Dwelling