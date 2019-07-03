Lusby Woman Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey Lawful Order After Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick

July 2, 2019
Tina Louise Jackson, 40, of Lusby

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Deputy Sampson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Solomons Island Road and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

A search of the vehicle revealed two marijuana cigarettes. The driver, Tina Louise Jackson, 40, of Lusby, began flailing her arms in the air and yelling while Deputy Murphy attempted to search her person.

Jackson continued to yell and curse which caused a scene, therefore, Deputy Sampson discontinued the search and placed Jackson under arrest.

Jackson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey Lawful Order.

