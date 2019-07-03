VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Car Dealer Offers $3,000 Reward in Stolen SUV Case

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured and the location of the Chevy Suburban.

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 9:20 am, the suspect stole the black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban, VIN 1GNSKJKC6GR459031, from Tom Hodges Auto Sales in Hollywood.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Mervell Dean Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Patrick Handy at 301-475-4200, ext. *8023 or email patrick.handy@stmarysmd.com.

Additionally, Tom Hodges is offering a $3,000.00 reward for the arrest and conviction of those suspects in connection with this theft.

Case # 34907-19



