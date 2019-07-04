No Injuries Reported After Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash in Hollywood

July 4, 2019

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at approximately 2:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Airport Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision with fire coming from the engine compartment of an SUV.

At least two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene. No injuries were reported and no patients were transported from the scene.


