VIDEO: Two Injured After Serious Crash in Lexington Park During Rush Hour Traffic

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of the Toyota of Southern Maryland in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find 4 vehicles in the roadway involving a Jeep, a Nissan pick-up truck, a Ford SUV and a tractor-trailer, with the operator of the Ford SUV trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the single patient in approximately 8 minutes.

Two patients were taken to an area hospital with injuries. At least three patients signed care refusal forms.

The driver of the tractor-trailer reported traffic was not moving when he observed vehicles approaching him at a high rate of speed. The Nissan Titan truck reportedly did not strike the semi but was then rear-ended by the Jeep. The Ford Expedition then attempted to avoid striking the first crash and sideswiped the tractor-trailer.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

