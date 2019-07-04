VIDEO: Two Injured After Serious Crash in Lexington Park During Rush Hour Traffic

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of the Toyota of Southern Maryland in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped.
Crews arrived on scene to find 4 vehicles in the roadway involving a Jeep, a Nissan pick-up truck, a Ford SUV and a tractor-trailer, with the operator of the Ford SUV trapped in the vehicle.
Firefighters extricated the single patient in approximately 8 minutes.
Two patients were taken to an area hospital with injuries. At least three patients signed care refusal forms.
The driver of the tractor-trailer reported traffic was not moving when he observed vehicles approaching him at a high rate of speed. The Nissan Titan truck reportedly did not strike the semi but was then rear-ended by the Jeep. The Ford Expedition then attempted to avoid striking the first crash and sideswiped the tractor-trailer.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.
Sweet, one less Jeep on the street.
Ah yes, the 3 notch 500. Yee Haw
Who wants to bet that the SUV was flying down the turn lane and tried to dart back into traffic?
I drive this corridor everyday and I am surprised this doesn’t happen every afternoon on Rt235.
People drive 65 in a 45 just to race from red light to red light.
Every time I look at other drivers they have their heads down in their smartphones.
People use the right turning lanes as personal passing lanes, even cruising through the intersections when it is a right turn only.
Cops do noting.
I need to buy a tank.
Hope all are OK ad they had more than the MD state minimum insurance.
*Cops do nothing
You can’t find a Cop let alone expect them to do anything. I bet the jeep and black truck were tailgating as well.
Yes, there should be a thousand dollar fine for those people the cops “should” be citing for a host of infractions.
Congratulation. The grammar police strikes again. Do you feel better now ?
Typical drivers in Southern MD. They don’t care about anyone, including themselves. The police should implement the “Tase and Release” program. People get the punishment they deserve and cops avoid going to court! Bizp-Bizp!
Maybe SHA and/or the county road group should reassess the light at buck Hewitt. It forces us to make u-turns and race across 4- 5 lanes of traffic.