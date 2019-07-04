Missing Juvenile – Charles County – 13-Year-Old Female

July 4, 2019

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Zionna Nicole-Ann Proctor, 13, of Waldorf, who was reported missing by a family member on June 28.

Family members indicated she may have gone to New York City; however, detectives have developed information that Proctor may have dyed her hair red and could still be in the Waldorf area.

Proctor is 5’0” and weighs approximately 100 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Proctor’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. B. Long at (301) 609-6502.




