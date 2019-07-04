25-Year-Old Man Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident in Avenue

On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at approximately 8:54 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Abell Road in Avenue, for the reported motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

The operator of the vehicle, later identified as Daniel Edward Haynie, 25 of Abell, was extricated from the vehicle and flown to an area trauma center with incapacitating injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined Haynie was operating a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro on Abell Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole.

At this time speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at (301) 475-4200 extension *8095, or by email at Dale.Reppel@stmarysmd.com.

