VIDEO: 6-Year-Old Girl Flown to Trauma Center After Serious Motor Vehicle Crash in California

On Thursday, July 4, 2019, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a T-bone style collision with the driver of the Toyota sedan trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the patient in under 25 minutes.

A 6-year-old female was transported to the Maryland State Police Aviation Command Hangar in Hollywood and then transported by the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

One adult female was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center. Two patients were transported to an area hospital. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

