Man Arrested for Breaking Into Multiple Vehicles and Stealing Money

On June 22, 2019, Deputy Jonathan Fenwick responded to Esperanza Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a burglary to a motor vehicle.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Travis Dimitri Smoot, 34 of no fixed address, had entered 14 vehicles at 10 different residences in the neighborhood and stole items out of four of those vehicles.

Smoot stole from vehicles on Esperanza Drive, Adams Court, Wilson Court, and Kimberly Court.

Smoot admitted to every incident and advised he went into the neighborhood on a bicycle, taking loose change from some of the vehicles that he entered. He said he committed the crimes due to not having any money and needing some cash.

Smoot was charged with 14 counts of Rogue and Vagabond and four counts of Theft: Under $100.

