Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Mitchell

Beth Swift married John Mitchell on February 21, 1970. They spent 49 years together facing many up’s and down’s always side by side. Beth made sure that John knew he was her “person”. The love they shared was evident in everything they did. John made sure that Beth was always taken care of right down to making sure she had her cup of coffee before she faced the world. They supported each other in everything they did. The love they shared shows in the children they raised.

Beth was a woman that loved her family and made sure that they knew how much they meant to her. She made sure that she put a lot of love into all the ground turkey dinners that she fixed for her family and everyone happily ate each one of them knowing that Beth was trying to make sure they ate healthy as long as they were at home.

Beth was always very proud of her son, John and her daughter, Michelle, but she was proudest of her 2 granddaughters. She was so excited to become “Nannie” to Brittany Mitchell in 1998. In 2009, she was overjoyed when Sarah Forinash made her a ” Nana” . Beth enjoyed spending time with both girls crafting, shopping, Girl Scouts and just being together with them. She made sure that both knew “what happens at Nannie/Nana’s house stays at Nannie/Nana’s house”.

One of Beth’ s biggest challenge ‘ s came in 2011when she underwent a Bilateral Lung Transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. This decision was one that showed just how gutsy she was. With the help of her husband and her family cheering her on she was released from the hospital in record time and started to live her second chance to the fullest.

Beth’ s strength and courage were an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She touched the hearts of everyone she met. Paying it forward and random acts of kindness were second nature to her. She always had a kind word and a smile for anyone that needed it.

In 2018, through ancestory.com, Beth was so happy to find that she and her sister Tamme had a half-brother in Vermont. Beth and Dennis became very close in the short time they spent together. She cherished their visit and many phone calls.

Most people thought that Beth was a pretty serious person and at times she was, but those that were closest to her saw her silly side often. She loved to laugh and with a family as humorous as hers, she laughed often.

She instilled good qualities in her children and loved the strong beautiful adults they grew to become. She made sure that they always knew ” no one loves you like your mother” and “don’t do anything stupid.”

Beth loved the beach. She loved to walk the shoreline in search of treasure. Her soul ways always at the beach listening to the waves break.

Beth’s strength, charm, and courage will always be in our heads and in our hearts. We will miss you and even though it will be hard without you, we know you that you will be looking down at us and will give us some kind of sign when you don’t like something we are doing.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.

Donations can be made in Beth’s name to the following: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) and John’s Hopkins Medicine (www.hopkinsmedicine.org/transplant/ lung).