Michael “Mike” Troy Perigo, 44, of Great Mills, MD passed away on July 1, 2019 in Great Mills, MD. He was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on December 10, 1974 and was the loving son of Mary Jane Perigo and Kenneth Thomas Perigo of Leonardtown, MD. Mike is survived by his children Jeffrey Perigo of Leonardtown, MD, Jeanette Yackanicz of Slippery Rock, PA and 1 grandchild. Along with his sister Shelli Kyle of Eden, NC.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Mike was a master plumber for Pro Plumbing Company. He enjoyed playing drums.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 PM with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will be private.