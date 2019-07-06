Mary Ann Ring, 75, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away June 30, 2019 in her home. She was born on December 10, 1943 in Washington DC to the late John and Cecelia Finn Rowe. Mary and her husband David were the founders and chaperones of the Long Beach Teen Club in the mid Seventies. Mary loved her cats and dogs, was a great cook and an avid reader. Mary is survived by her husband, David Harrison Ring, Sr., mother of David H. Ring, Jr. and his wife Wendi, loving Nana of Kaitlyn Blush and Kamryn Ring. She is also survived by her sister Donna Hazes and brother John Rowe.

The family will receive friends on Monday July 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019, 11 AM at Waters Memorial United Methodist Church, 5400 Mackall Road St. Leonard, Maryland. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice.