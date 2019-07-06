Daniel “Danny” Dixon, 73, passed at his home in Port Tobacco, MD on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Danny was born in Washington, D.C. on September 2, 1945, the son of Albert Alexander and America Irene Dixon. He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Alice, Albert, Nancy, Tommy, Charlotte and David.

He proudly served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He married Sharon in 1969 and had one daughter Gerri Lynn. He worked as a General Contractor and owned several business throughout his lifetime. He believed in hard work and loved construction.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, classic cars, going to auctions and spending time with friends. He was known for his generosity and helping friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his daughter Gerri, son-in-law Donnie and granddaughter Graci Danielle.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10-11 AM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657, and Service will follow at 11:00 AM. After the services interment will be in MD Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623, at 2:30 PM.

Contributions may be made in the memory of Daniel Dixon to the American Diabetes Association.