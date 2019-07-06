Mary Emma Middleton, 74 of Waldorf, Maryland went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Mary Emma was born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 1, 1944 to the late E. John Schmitz, Jr. and Carmela (DiMaggio) Schmitz.

Mary Emma was a caring and loving individual by nature. She would go out of her way to take care of the sick and lonely. She graduated High School from the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore in 1962. She graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1965 with a Diploma in Nursing. She went on to pursue her RN to BSN and graduated from University of Maryland, Baltimore in 1994 with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She continued on and received her Master’s Degree in 1998 from University of Maryland School of Nursing and became an Oncology Nurse Practitioner. The passion to care for people and their families suffering with cancer was more than just her calling; it was a way of life.

Mary Emma married the love of her life, James E. Middleton, Sr. on August 7, 1965. Together they celebrated over 53 years of marriage, raised four (4) loving and generous children, Johanna, James Jr, Jonathan, and Jessica, adored their ten (10) grandchildren, and as Mary Emma always referred to her as her “adopted daughter,” Neesha Patel Manickam.

As a woman of faith, Mary Emma lived her life as a strong Catholic woman. She adored and loved her family above all. She was a dutiful wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She could be found in her spare time crocheting and Stampin’ Up cards. She found great joy in singing and was a member of her church choir group at St. Mary’s Bryantown at the 12 Noon Mass and the Children’s Liturgy. She was an active member of The Joyful Prayer group at church. Mary Emma was an active member of her community and was a member the Maryland Nurses Association District 9, Oncology Nurses Association, and Catholic Daughters.

Mary Emma’s most precious moments were always spent surrounded by her devoted family. Her faith in the Lord and adoration for human kindness will be carried on for many generations. The community lost a precious soul, but her family lost their guiding light. May all the memories of Mary Emma bring you peace knowing that she is in Heaven more alive today then ever before.

Mary Emma is survived by her husband, James E.Middleton, Sr. and their children, Johanna M. Hetherington (Matthew) of Ourimbah NSW, Australia, James E. Middleton, Jr. (Alana) of Clermont, FL, Jonathan M. Middleton of Bryantown, MD, and Jessica A. Staton (James) of Sorrento, FL; ten (10) grandchildren. Mary Emma is also survived by her siblings, Paul B. Schmitz (Gail) of New Freedom, PA, Joseph F. Schmitz (Susan) of Phoenix, MD, Beth Anne Fimowicz (Frank) of Forest Hill, MD, Mary Jane Hucik of Baltimore, MD, Rose Mary Marcin (William) of Lutherville, MD, Joan Campbell (Charlie) of Bettendorf, IA, Patricia Hippleheuser (Pete) of Murphy, TX, Mary Catherine Malstrom (Paul) of Phoenix, MD and Celeste Schmitz of New Freedom, PA and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, E. John Schmitz, III, and her grandson, Michael.

The family will receive friends for Mary Emma’s Celebration of Life on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service, Rosary, and The Nightingale Tribute being read at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Emma’s name to Mercy Hospital Oncology Department or to St. Mary’s Church, Bryantown, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.