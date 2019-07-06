James Howard Ogden, Jr., 95, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Burnett Calvert Hospice House. He was born in Prince Frederick, MD on November 20, 1923 to Mary and James H. Ogden, Sr., the oldest of four children. After graduating from Calvert High School in 1942, Howard attended St. John’s College in Annapolis, MD; his studies there were interrupted by his father’s death and the entrance of the United States into World War II. Drafted into the U.S. Army Air Forces in 1943, he was transferred to the infantry in late 1944 and saw combat in Germany the last sixty days of the war as a rifleman in Company L, 346th Infantry Regiment, 87th Infantry Division.

At the conclusion of his military service, Howard returned to college under the GI Bill, graduating from Western Maryland College, Westminster, MD in 1949. He then began a lifelong career in education. Howard worked as a teacher in Prince George’s County, MD and continued his career with the St. Mary’s County, MD Public Schools, ultimately serving as Assistant Superintendent and earning a master’s degree from the University of Maryland.

After retiring in 1983, Howard enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses and strawberries, reading, and researching the experiences of his Company L comrades, particularly to honor those who did not return. He became a member of the 87th Infantry Division Association and attended may reunions. Howard was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick, MD and taught Sunday School for many years.

Howard was preceded in death by his siblings, Kenneth, Owen and Edith; his first wife Betty Jane Lewis; and dear sisters and brothers-in-law. He is survived by wife Mary Virginia; son James H. Ogden III, daughter-in-law Lora, and grandson James of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA; daughter Elizabeth L. Ogden of Shady Side, MD; and stepson Wylie Burgess and family of Laurel, MD. He is also survived by sister-in-law Gladys Ogden of Prince Frederick, MD; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. On Thursday, July 11, 2019 a Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick, MD followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A service of committal will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Joy Chapel Cemetery in Hollywood, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.