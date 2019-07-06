Esther Sigler Greco, 87, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on June 28, 2019, at Taylor Farms Assisted Living.

Born November 5, 1931, in Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Roy Sigler and Katie Hodges Sigler.

Esther married the love of her life, Salvatore Victor “Sal” Greco on November 8, 1952, in DC. They spent 54 wonderful years together before his passing in September of 2007. In her younger years, she enjoyed being a homemaker allowing her to raise her three children and later spending time with her five beautiful grandchildren whom she cherished. In her spare time, she loved gardening, cooking, sewing, and reading.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Greco, of California, MD, and Camille Colvin (Scott), of Leonardtown, MD; five grandchildren, Eric Colvin (Joanna), Brandon Colvin, Kelsey Colvin, Nicholas Colvin, and Carly Colvin; and one great-grandson Sidney Colvin. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Robert Greco; three siblings, Katherine Smathers, Alene Sigler, and Betty Henry.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.