Pete Emmanuel Katsouros, 48, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, at his home in Indian Head, Maryland.

He was born on February 1, 1971 in Washington, D.C. to the late Emmanuel Katsouros and Anna Tsakopiakos.

Pete married his best friend, Tracey Katsouros in April 27, 2014. They spent many years as a blended family and he will be missed.

Pete was a family man who always thought of those he loved. His joy and laughter could make a tough day better and sad one tolerable. Pete loved to spend time at the beach, listening to music and relaxing. He was an avid sports fan of all Washington, D.C. teams and only his local teams. Pete had an artist eye. He loved to make and appreciate art, music and adored black kats. He worked as an electrician before he was forced to retire in 2017 on medical disability.

To know Pete, meant you knew how true friendship felt and love endured. Pete lived his life to bring happiness and fun to those he loved. He was a great man, father, son, brother and friend who will be missed.

Pete is survived by his wife, Tracey (Smallwood) Katsouros of Waldorf, MD; daughter, Maggie Mae Smallwood; step-mother, Patricia Katsouros of Mechanicsville, MD; brothers, Timothy Katsouros of LaPlata, MD, Michael Katsouros of Mechanicsville, MD and five sisters, Sophia Psillos of Charleston, SC, Katerina Katsouros, of Waldorf, MD, Elizabeth McElvain of Dubai, Pauline Thompson of Schenectady, NY and Amalia Katsouros of Mechanicsville, MD. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Pete was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends for a Memorial Celebration on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Remembrances being heard at 7:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The interment will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, 3320 Saint Peters Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements are being made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.