One Dead After Shooting at “County Vs. City Pool Party” at Glen Burnie Park Swim Club

Police say, Friday, July 5, 2019, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police, Eastern District Patrol Officers responded to the Glen Burnie Park Swim Club Everett Road, in Glen Burnie, for a shots fired call. Upon arrival officers located one individual who had been shot. The adult male was transported by the fire department to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Hospital.

A “County Vs. City Pool Party” was being held at the Swim Club at the time of the shooting.

The shooting victim was identified as James Antonio Diggs 4th, a twenty-nine-year-old male from the 4300 block of Chatham Road, in Gwynn Oak Maryland who later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives along with the Evidence Collection Unit responded to the scene. While on scene detectives learned two other shooting victims had responded to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The two victims were identified as a twenty-one-year-old female and a twenty-seven-year-old male. Homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses and multiple pieces of evidence were recovered from the scene.

Investigation revealed the victims were attending a pool party when an armed individual opened fire striking the victims.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

This is a very active and ongoing investigation. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

The Glen Burnie Park Glen Burnie Park Swim Club posted the following on their FaceBook page:

Community Friends, Neighbors, and Pool Members,

The night of July 5, 2019 a tragic incident occurred in the public parking lot adjacent to the pool. The Anne Arundel County Police are currently conducting an investigation regarding the events leading up to the incident. Due to these circumstances we will unfortunately be closed today and tomorrow with the intent of re-opening the facility on Monday July 8th. We greatly value our partnership with our community neighbors and the support that has been built over the years. Thank you for your continued patience as we continue to make our pool a facility enjoyed by our loyal and faithful members.

Because of all of the emotions tied to the event we have turned off the ability to post and comment on our page at this time. Please contact the board if you have any questions.

Thank You, Glen Burnie Park Swim Club

