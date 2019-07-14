One Transported to Trauma Center After Serious Crash in Clements

July 14, 2019

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, at approximately 10:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Horseshoe Road in Clements, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one person trapped.

Firefighters extricated one patient in approximately 15 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area trauma center by the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments.


This entry was posted on July 14, 2019 at 2:03 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.