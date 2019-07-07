Leroy (Lee) Earl Byron, Jr., entered into eternal life on 4 July 2019 in Leonardtown, Maryland. He was born 19 March 1938 in Piscataquis County, Maine to Leroy Earl Byron, Sr. and Gertrude Isabelle Byron. He graduated in 1956 from Littleton High School in Littleton, New Hampshire. Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy where he served over 20 years. He served in the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. He retired in 1976, achieving the rank of Master Chief. He began work for Tracor Applied Sciences, Inc. and soon after became a federal employee of Webster Field (Saint Inigoes) for over 27 years, retiring in September 2005.

Lee married Mary Lou De Barr in September 1980 at Saint Ignatius Church, Saint Inigoes, Maryland. They were happily married for nearly 39 years. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Lexington Park, Maryland. His greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed observing wildlife from the comfort of his porch.

Lee is survived by his wife Mary Byron of California, Maryland; his children Tammi Byron of California, Maryland; Glenn (Mary Jo) Byron of Commerce City, Colorado; Leigh (Joseph) McDonnell of Middleburg, Florida; Melvin De Barr of Great Mills, Maryland; Stephen (Suzanne) De Barr of Valley Lee, Maryland; his sisters Geneva Inman of Bangor, Maine and Elizabeth Hall of Boston, Massachusetts; his brother David (Diana) Byron of Littleton, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Eleanor McKenzie.

A visitation will be held where the family will be greeting friends and relatives at Brinsfield Funeral Home located at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 July 2019. There will be mass of Christian burial to be held at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church located at 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, Maryland at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 11 July 2019. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens located at 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, Maryland.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, Maryland 20653.

