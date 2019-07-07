Gloria Jean Cooper, 71, of Hughesville, Maryland passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Hughesville, MD. She was born in Washington, DC at Bolling AFB on June 24, 1948 to the late Joseph A. Scamordella and the late Marguerite Shotland Scamordella.

Gloria married the love of her life, Kenneth E. Cooper Sr. on April 12, 1969. Together they celebrated over 50 years of marriage and raised two (2) loving children, their son Kenneth E. Cooper, Jr. (Shelley) of College Park, MD and their daughter Jennifer Cooper Walker (Drew) of Greer, SC.

In addition to her husband and children, Gloria is survived by her brother Jimmy Scamordella of Bealeton, VA; sisters, Paula Bradford of Sanford, FL, Pam Seaman of Lake Mary, FL, and Lynn Lipford of Greenwood, FL; five (5) grandchildren, Blake Andrew Walker, Emily Alexandra Walker, Callie Elizabeth Cooper, Keagan Danielle Cooper, and Brooke Ryleigh Cooper; her favorite aunt Joan Shotland; and her best friend Denise Bly. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Tommy Scamordella.

In her spare time Gloria loved to go fishing, be in her garden, knitting and crocheting. But her most enjoyable past time was spending time with her family and friends who will miss her the most.

The family will receive friends for Gloria’s Celebration of Life on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 2:00 p.m. with Kevin Cullins, associate pastor of the Hughesville Baptist Church officiating at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society 405 Williams Court, Ste. 120 Baltimore, MD 21220; the American Heart Association P .O. Box 5216 Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216, or the American Lung Association 211 E. Lombard Street, Suite 260 Baltimore, MD 21202

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.