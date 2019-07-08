Baltimore Man Arrested in Charles County on Gun Charges After Traffic Stop

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., an officer from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police observed a black Lexus without a front Maryland registration plate traveling on US Route 301 Crain Highway.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and approached the vehicle, the driver had his license, insurance card, and registration ready and handed it to police through the sunroof. The officer asked the driver to put down the window, but he opened the door and stated, the window was not working.

The operator was identified from his Maryland driver license, and while speaking with police, they smelled the strong odor of suspected burnt Marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

Police told the driver, that based on the strong odor of suspected burnt Marijuana emanating from the vehicle, they will be conducting a probable cause search of the vehicle. Officers requested the passengers to come to the rear of the vehicle to conduct the search.

During the Probable cause search of the vehicle, police recovered less than 10 grams of suspected marijuana in the center console, and the operator was charged accordingly.

During the search of the vehicle, police also recovered a black and silver Lorcin Model L9MM 9 MM handgun. There was 1 live cartridge loaded in the chamber of the weapon, and the serial number was scratched out and illegible to read. The magazine contained 11 live cartridges of ammunition and a small brown bag contained 14 live cartridges of 9 MM ammunition.

Police asked who owned the weapon, and a passenger stated it was his. The passenger was identified as Derrick A Sessoms, 38, of Baltimore. Police asked Sessoms if he had a Maryland permit to carry a handgun and he stated no. At that time, Sessoms was arrested and was transported to Harry W. Nice Bridge Detachment for processing.

Sessoms was then transported to Charles County Detention Center and charged with the following:

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

KNOW ALTER FIREARM ID

FIREARM POSS W/FELONY CONVICTION

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

Sessoms was released on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, on his own recognizance.

