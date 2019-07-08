Wanted Virginia Man Driving Stolen Car Arrested After Traffic Stop Faces Multiple Gun Charges in Charles County

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Deputy J. Wilson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was on Crain Highway when a black four-door passenger car with no lights on passed him at a high rate of speed. Deputy Wilson initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle which then pulled over in front of the American Legion, south of Hawthorne Road. The vehicle was a black Chevrolet passenger car bearing a Virginia license plate.

The sole occupant/driver was identified as John Christopher Heasley, 42, of Montross Virginia.

While talking to Heasley, Deputy Wilson observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from under a wooden box in the front passenger floorboard.

At that time Deputy Wilson drew his service weapon and ordered Heasley to place his hands on the steering wheel and to remain still. Heasley was reluctant to comply with the orders but after several loud verbal commands, he placed his hands on the steering wheel. A second deputy arrived to assist while a La Plata Police Officer removed the gun and a small wooden box from the floorboard.

Heasley was placed under arrest and became combative with officers as he was removed from his vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded .22 caliber revolver, an unloaded semi-automatic .22 caliber handgun and another loaded .22 caliber revolver along with four additional magazines.

The officers were advised by Charles County Communications that the vehicle was reported stolen through Fairfax County, Virginia.

Further checks revealed the vehicle was not currently registered or insured.

Heasley had an outstanding warrant through the Maryland State Police and was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being convicted of Regulated Firearm Illegal possession in Charles County in 2018.

Heasley was transported to Charles County Detention Center and charged with the following:

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

HANDGUN ON PERSON

REG FIREARM: ILLEGAL POSSESSION

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

Heasley’s bail was set at $3,000, and he was released after posting the established bond pending further action by judicial authorities.

