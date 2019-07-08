Wanted Virginia Man Driving Stolen Car Arrested After Traffic Stop Faces Multiple Gun Charges in Charles County

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, at approximately 2:45 a.m., Deputy J. Wilson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was on Crain Highway when a black four-door passenger car with no lights on passed him at a high rate of speed. Deputy Wilson initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle which then pulled over in front of the American Legion, south of Hawthorne Road. The vehicle was a black Chevrolet passenger car bearing a Virginia license plate.
The sole occupant/driver was identified as John Christopher Heasley, 42, of Montross Virginia.
While talking to Heasley, Deputy Wilson observed the barrel of a handgun protruding from under a wooden box in the front passenger floorboard.
At that time Deputy Wilson drew his service weapon and ordered Heasley to place his hands on the steering wheel and to remain still. Heasley was reluctant to comply with the orders but after several loud verbal commands, he placed his hands on the steering wheel. A second deputy arrived to assist while a La Plata Police Officer removed the gun and a small wooden box from the floorboard.
Heasley was placed under arrest and became combative with officers as he was removed from his vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded .22 caliber revolver, an unloaded semi-automatic .22 caliber handgun and another loaded .22 caliber revolver along with four additional magazines.
The officers were advised by Charles County Communications that the vehicle was reported stolen through Fairfax County, Virginia.
Further checks revealed the vehicle was not currently registered or insured.
Heasley had an outstanding warrant through the Maryland State Police and was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being convicted of Regulated Firearm Illegal possession in Charles County in 2018.
Heasley was transported to Charles County Detention Center and charged with the following:
- LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON
- HANDGUN ON PERSON
- REG FIREARM: ILLEGAL POSSESSION
- ILLEGAL POSS AMMO
- THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500
- LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE
- HANDGUN IN VEHICLE
Heasley’s bail was set at $3,000, and he was released after posting the established bond pending further action by judicial authorities.
Awww!! He couldn’t made it to the proud boys/trump rally!!
should not of released this piece of s#$% from jail, known DRUG ADDICT, this as$hol# should stay in jail with no bail, way to go Charles county judges, and Charles county public defenders office, we don’t need these people on the streets.
Score one for Deputy Wilson! Good job CCSO!
he looks like a TRUMP supporter. YUCK!
All those gun laws and this fool still had a gun. Yup, working like a boss.
Great job on setting the bail…. $3000.00 Heasley had an outstanding warrant through the Maryland State Police and was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being convicted of Regulated Firearm Illegal possession in Charles County in 2018. then to be caught AGAIN,
LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON
HANDGUN ON PERSON
REG FIREARM: ILLEGAL POSSESSION
ILLEGAL POSS AMMO
THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500
LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE
HANDGUN IN VEHICLE
Seriously? Oh wait, maybe he’s learned his lesson this time around? What is wrong with our system.
Those anti gun laws at work. That conviction in 2018 sure kept him from possessing a gun. Keep up the idiocy Demorats.
Montross, VA. Its like Drayden only the necks aren’t as red.
Anyone carrying an illegal firearm should get 10 years mandatory. That should be tacked on to any other time received for other offenses. If people really want to put a dent in the gun issue they need to start pushing for proper punishments for existing laws. What’s the point of charging someone with a crime if, once found guilty, they don’t receive any punishment.
Garbage Culture on display once again. Go ahead, keep blaming environment, poverty, lack of opportunity, or a “broken” home. I’ll sit back comfortably knowing that it’s the simple fact that people CHOOSE this lifestyle and perpetuate the culture. Stereotypes exist because some people live them every second of their lives. Wake up and start choosing a better culture.
Never see him again!