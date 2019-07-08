Maryland State Police Independence Day Enforcement Efforts

Traffic enforcement efforts by Maryland state troopers during the Independence Day holiday period resulted in more than 9,500 traffic stops that led to 240 arrests, more than 100 of which included impaired drivers.

Maryland State Police patrol troopers began increased holiday traffic enforcement efforts on July 3, 2019, that continued through July 7, 2019. During that period, troopers arrested 119 impaired drivers, arrested 64 for criminal offenses and arrested another 57 people who were found to be wanted on warrants.

The arrests occurred during 9,552 traffic stops made by troopers working traffic safety initiatives that included additional patrols, sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and speed enforcement. Troopers issued 6,371 citations, 5,841 warnings and 1,055 safety equipment repair orders. Troopers at each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks were involved in special enforcement operations during the holiday period.

